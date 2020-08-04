Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teenager busted speeding 47km/h over limit

Jacobbe Mcbride
4th Aug 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD Gladstone boy was fined and had his license suspended for six months after allegedly travelling at 47km/h above the speed limit.

It is alleged that at 8pm on August 3, officers stopped the boy on the Peak Downs Highway, Epsom for travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

The motorist was issued with a $1245 on the spot fine and he lost eight demerit points.

His drivers licence will also be suspended for six months.

In the month of July, there were 12 motorists caught on Mackay Police District roads for exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h, 10 of which were driving on country roads.

These roads are closely watched by officers in the Mackay Police District in an effort to keep everybody safe.

More Stories

crime stoppers gladstone boy mackay police district policelink speeding offences
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students ‘Try a Trade’ at construction event

        premium_icon Students ‘Try a Trade’ at construction event

        Careers Nearly 30 high school students got stuck into bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work at CQUniversity.

        YEAR 12 FORMALS: Fate of CQ graduation plans amid COVID-19

        premium_icon YEAR 12 FORMALS: Fate of CQ graduation plans amid COVID-19

        Entertainment See the full list of details for formals around the coronavirus pandemic.

        Woman tried to mask smell of drugs in car with deoderant

        premium_icon Woman tried to mask smell of drugs in car with deoderant

        News Police found a stash of drugs in the woman’s car when they pulled her over on Lakes...

        Wet weather to sweep through CQ in coming days

        premium_icon Wet weather to sweep through CQ in coming days

        Weather Up to 60mm could fall in some areas as a trough pushes north through Central...