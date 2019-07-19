Menu
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Storm is tackled by Coen Hess of the Cowboys during the NRL Trial match in March.
Teenager cherishes advice from Storm veterans

Tom Threadingham
19th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Teenager Tino Fa'asuamaleaui says guidance from some of Storm's senior heads has proven invaluable as he continues to enjoy a breakout year.

The Melbourne Storm-contracted 19-year-old made his NRL debut earlier this month and is set to hit the field again this Sunday after being named on the bench for the club's clash with Titans on the Gold Coast this Sunday.

Fa'asuamaleaui, who has also notched up nine games for the Sunshine Coast Falcons this season, was itching to make an impression on his second appearance in the top tier.

"I can't wait, it's another opportunity I can hopefully grab with two hands and I guess make a name for myself and show the boys that I want to be there," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"The first game I wasn't too nervous and was just excited to get out there and it's the same now, I just can't wait to get out there with the boys and have a bit of fun."

The hulking 197cm tall and 107kg teenager only joined the Storm's senior system last year and has risen quickly through the ranks, intent on making the most of the opportunity.

While putting in the hard yards personally, he said rubbing shoulders with and soaking up all he could from senior players had helped to lift his game.

"I think I'm more experienced being in my second year at the club and just being around the old heads and asking more questions (has been a boost)," he said.

"I reckon Jesse Bromwich is a big one, I'm always asking him questions out on the training paddock and and heaps of the boys like Cameron Smith, he's a big help and (Billy) Slater is another big help when he comes in and I always ask him questions."

It was the former the Gympie product looked up to the most, eager to model his game in the veteran prop's image.

"He's (Bromwich) always helping me and if I do something wrong he'll pull me up and tell me what to do right and show me," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"Just the way he plays on the field, his footwork and his ball skills I look up to that and look to bring that into my game."

While he's only only played 27 minutes of NRL so far, his efforts have certainly caught the eye of rival clubs who are looking to table offers come November 1.

Fox Sports has claimed the Warriors intend to offer the teenager a three-year $1.5million contract. The rookie forward is signed with Storm until the end of 2020.

