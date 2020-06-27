Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man has died and two other teenagers seriously injured following a late-night crash.
A young man has died and two other teenagers seriously injured following a late-night crash.
News

Teenager dead and two injured in horror crash

by Isabella Magee, Shiloh Payne
27th Jun 2020 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has died, and two teenagers have been left in a serious condition, after a crash on Brisbane's southside last night.

Emergency services, including critical care paramedics, the high acuity response unit and the QAS medical director, were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ritchie Rd and Van Dieren Rd in Pallara about 10.07pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy had also been seriously injured in the crash.

Paramedics assessed the two teenagers, taking the woman to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The boy was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police had advised commuters to avoid the area, with long delays expected.

 

Originally published as Teenager dead, two injured in horror crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doblos celebrate long history with Morning Bulletin

        premium_icon Doblos celebrate long history with Morning Bulletin

        News The Doblo family has enjoyed a decades-long partnership with The Morning Bulletin - in its traditional print form and later online - since Dominic’s ancestor started...

        • 27th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
        Who are Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential residents?

        premium_icon Who are Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential residents?

        News A pastor, a firey, a family lawyer and a marriage celebrant... Rockhampton’s Most...

        End of an era for Allenstown family business

        premium_icon End of an era for Allenstown family business

        Business Family reflects on how times have evolved over the years with computer technology...

        Talented Yeppoon student wins songwriting contest

        premium_icon Talented Yeppoon student wins songwriting contest

        Music Yeppoon’s Trent May was one of four songwriters selected from a national...