Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schoolies have been celebrating on the Gold Coast for the past week and a half.
Schoolies have been celebrating on the Gold Coast for the past week and a half.
News

Teen dies in Schoolies balcony tragedy

by Jessica Elder and Janet Fife-Yeomans
29th Nov 2018 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has died after falling from a balcony in Surfers Paradise during week two of school leaver celebrations, after claims he was sniffing nitrous oxide.

It is understood the teenager is an 18-year-old boy from Turramurra High School in Sydney.

A group of friends he was on holiday with are returning home after the tragedy.

Police are awaiting toxicology tests to investigate whether alcohol or drugs were involved after claims he had been sniffing nitrous oxide.

Sniffing nitrous oxide, generally from a canister such as a whipped cream charger, give a short euphoric high.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police attended a non-suspicious death in Surfers Paradise at Laycock St at 5am today.

It is believed the young male was staying at the Surfers Regent with friends to celebrate finishing school.

Counselling is being offered to fellow teens following the death.

Red Frogs coordinator Andy Gourley said the volunteer group was speaking with police, but declined to comment.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
balcony fall editors picks schoolies tragedy

Top Stories

    Adani: We have finance and are ready to start digging

    premium_icon Adani: We have finance and are ready to start digging

    Breaking Expected job numbers for Rocky confirmed at 750

    He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    premium_icon He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    Business Nothing over $5 store opens today in the CBD

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Breaking Strelow backs firefighting effort as Gracemere saved

    Local Partners