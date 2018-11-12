Menu
A teenager is fighting for life after an attack at the weekend.
Crime

Teen fights for life after ‘metal vase’ attack

by Chris Honnery
12th Nov 2018 7:18 AM
A TEENAGER has been left fighting for life after being attacked at a home south of Brisbane at the weekend.

It is understood at around 6.30am Sunday morning, a 21-year-old man went to a Satinwood Street address in Crestmead where it is alleged he assaulted a 19-year-old with a metal vase.

The teenager sustained life-threatening injuries to the face and head as a result of the alleged attack and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police have also alleged the 21-year-old assaulted a women also inside the house at the time before damaging the victim's vehicle and mobile phone.

A crime scene was set up with detectives expected to return to the house this morning as part of their investigation.

A 21-year-old Waterford West man has been charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of wilful damage.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court later today.

