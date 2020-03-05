Teenager goes bush-bashing with friends without licence

A MORANBAH teenager was caught driving without a licence after a vehicle caught fire.

Police were called to a residence on Munro St, Moranbah, on February 21 in relation to a vehicle fire.

Tyson Harvey told police he was “having fun with friends” although he was un-licenced at the time of the incident and the car was uninsured and unregistered.

Moranbah Magistrates Court heard today the teen bought the 1995 white Holden commodore and drove it from dirt tracks to Munro St after taking it bush bashing with friends.

He pleaded guilty to three charges on March 4 including driving without a licence and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

The court heard the teenager was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

He was convicted and fined a total of $750 and disqualified from driving until August, 2021. Convictions were recorded.