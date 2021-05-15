Teenager hit by truck fights for life

An 18-year-old Yarrabilba man is fighting for life in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Logan this morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight when the truck drove from a Logan Street carpark onto Albert Street.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Yarrabilba man, was taken by ambulance to Logan City Hospital and his injuries have become critical.

The 31-year-old Tamborine man driving the truck was not injured in the collision.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is continuing.

