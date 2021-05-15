Menu
An 18-year-old Yarrabilba man is fighting for life in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Logan this morning.
Teenager hit by truck fights for life

15th May 2021 8:42 AM
An 18-year-old man is fighting for life after he was struck by a light-truck at Logan Village on Friday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight when the truck drove from a Logan Street carpark onto Albert Street.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Yarrabilba man, was taken by ambulance to Logan City Hospital and his injuries have become critical.

The 31-year-old Tamborine man driving the truck was not injured in the collision.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is continuing.

Originally published as Teenager hit by truck at Logan fights for life

