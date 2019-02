FILE PHOTO: A male teenager was taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly bitten by a snake on his arm.

FILE PHOTO: A male teenager was taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly bitten by a snake on his arm. Patrick Woods

A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after he was reportedly bitten by a snake at Mount Coolum last night.

Paramedics were called to the private residence about 9.55pm and treated a male in his early teens for a snake bite to his arm, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

The teen was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.