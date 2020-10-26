Menu
Ambulance crews attended.
Teenager in hospital after vehicle rolls on Yeppoon Rd

Melanie Plane
25th Oct 2020 5:25 PM
UPDATE 7.10AM, MONDAY: A male in his teens was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition yesterday’s incident at Limestone Creek.

UPDATE 5.50PM: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing a teenager after a single vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to Limestone Creek just after 5pm.

She said a male in his teens was being assessed but was in a stable condition.

BREAKING 5.10PM: Emergency crews are responding to Yeppoon Road following reports of a crash.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle has rolled near Access 5.

It is understood an adult male is the sole occupant of the vehicle, however his condition is at this stage unknown.

More to come.

