RACQ Capricorn Rescue responded after a teenage female fell from a motorbike at a property 40km north-west of Rockhampton late yesterday. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Teenager injured after fall from motorbike

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
5th Jul 2020 9:34 AM
A teenage female has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling from a motorbike and severely dislocating her ankle.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to a property 40km north-west of Rockhampton just after 5pm yesterday.

The patient was treated on scene by the Critical Care Paramedic and assisted by Queensland Ambulance before being stabilised for air transport.

She was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition to have scans and for further treatment.

