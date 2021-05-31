Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The incident happened at Karrinyup Shopping Centre.
The incident happened at Karrinyup Shopping Centre.
News

Teenager injured in shopping centre fall

by Angie Raphael
31st May 2021 3:18 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM

A teenager working at a Perth shopping centre redevelopment site has suspected spinal injures after falling from a height of up to five metres.

It took some time to free the 18-year-old man from the Karrinyup Shopping Centre construction site before he was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the incident happened about 10.40am on Monday.

Multiplex regional managing director Chris Palandri said in a statement that the man fell from a ladder.

“The worker has been transferred to hospital in a stable condition,” he said.

An 18-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after a big fall at the Karrinyup Shopping Centre worksite. Picture: Multiplex
An 18-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after a big fall at the Karrinyup Shopping Centre worksite. Picture: Multiplex

“We are of course very concerned by what has occurred and are working with relevant authorities to investigate.

“Our priority right now is supporting the injured worker and the site team in this difficult time.”

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

The shopping complex is undergoing an $800 million redevelopment.

Upon completion, the centre will have about 290 stores.

Originally published as Teenager injured in shopping centre fall

Just In

    Bogut’s next big NBL move

    Bogut’s next big NBL move
    • 31st May 2021 3:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        16 custodial correctional officers sworn in at Rocky

        Premium Content 16 custodial correctional officers sworn in at Rocky

        Community Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin APM congratulated the graduates on joining their colleagues on the “front line in a top tier agency”.

        • 31st May 2021 3:00 PM
        Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Premium Content Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Entertainment Check out the gallery of all the action at the show on Saturday and videos from the...

        Sydney NRL player travels behind enemy lines in CQ

        Premium Content Sydney NRL player travels behind enemy lines in CQ

        Rugby League Souths and 104 Battery, 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, have had an...

        Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

        Premium Content Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

        News Steven Aaron Hinton had the item within “easy reach”.