Teenager killed in car crash on D'Aguilar Hwy
A TEENAGER has died in a single vehicle car crash in Nanango overnight.
Preliminary investigations indicate the car left the road before travelling 50 metres into a nearby paddock and colliding with a tree.
Police were called to the scene of the crash on the D'Aguilar Highway, near Bushnells Rd, just before midnight.
The male driver, who was a 19-year-old Nanango man, was the only person in the car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The forensic crash unit is investigating.