Lifesavers huddle around a 13-year-old boy who was pulled from the surf at Yeppoon Main Beach today.
Shayla Bulloch
News

Teenager pulled from surf outside flags at busy coast beach

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Mar 2018 5:09 PM

A YOUNG teenager was pulled from the water this afternoon in rough conditions at a Yeppoon beach.

Initial reports indicated a 13-year-old boy seemed to be 'not alert' around 4.30pm this afternoon at Yeppoon Main Beach.

Around four surf life savers were attending to the boy in the back of a beach buggy on the busy beach.

The buggy was parked on the shoreline around 20m outside the red and yellow flags.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the boy was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived a short time later.

Paramedics are still on scene and will be transporting the boy to Yeppoon hospital in a stable condition shortly.

