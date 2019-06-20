Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah Mesmar, 18, has been reported missing from Clifton Beach.
Hannah Mesmar, 18, has been reported missing from Clifton Beach.
News

Teenager reported missing from Clifton Beach

20th Jun 2019 1:51 PM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help find missing Hannah Mesmar from Clifton Beach.

The 18-year-old woman was last seen by her family at 11am at a residence on Endeavour Street on June 19.

Family and friends hold concerns for her safety and well being, as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, with a slim build, and curly black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or via on the online Policelink page.

More Stories

missing public assistance teenager

Top Stories

    Park Avenue relieved to continue inclusive school program

    premium_icon Park Avenue relieved to continue inclusive school program

    News Park Avenue School's top achievers exemplify benefits of early intervention for children with a disability

    • 20th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

    premium_icon Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

    News Friend sets up a Go Fund Me page to help 'gentle giant'

    GALLERY: Iconic soundtrack, 1960s fashion take centre stage!

    premium_icon GALLERY: Iconic soundtrack, 1960s fashion take centre stage!

    News The Cathedral College students shine bright in recent production

    • 20th Jun 2019 1:00 PM