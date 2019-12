– Droughtmaster cattle pictured here on a paddock near the town of Gatton. Pictures: Jack Tran

– Droughtmaster cattle pictured here on a paddock near the town of Gatton. Pictures: Jack Tran

A 15 YEAR-OLD boy has a ruptured spleen after being stomped on by a bull.

He was being transported from Yeppoon hospital to Rockhampton hospital around 6.30pm on Monday night.