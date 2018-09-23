Menu
Teenager suffers serious facial burns after incident

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Sep 2018 9:17 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM

A TEENAGER will likely be flown to Brisbane after suffering serious facial burns in Central Queensland over the weekend.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a Biloela home around 12.27am on Sunday morning where a 19-year-old man had burns to his face.

The teen was treated by paramedics and taken to Biloela Hospital where he remains.

A spokesperson from QAS said due to the severity and risk associated with facial burns, it was likely the man would be flown to Brisbane for further treatment.

The spokesperson said there was no information on the cause of the burns.

