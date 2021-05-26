Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
News

Teenager suffers serious injuries in after-dark rollover

Aden Stokes
26th May 2021 7:45 AM
A male teenager was taken to hospital on Tuesday night in a serious condition following a single-vehicle rollover north of Stanwell.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Stanwell Waroula Road, Dalma, at 8.15pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported a male teenager to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with head and abdominal injuries.

A female teenager was also transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

