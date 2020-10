The man was taken to hospital.

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital for treatment after a crash on the Capricorn Coast early Saturday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a man in his late teens was involved in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Tanby Road and Taranganba Street at Taroomball at 2.25am.

He was taken to Yeppoon hospital in a stable condition.