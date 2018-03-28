Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two teenagers are fighting for life following a traffic accident on the Sunshine Coast overnight.
Two teenagers are fighting for life following a traffic accident on the Sunshine Coast overnight.
News

Teens suffer serious injuries as car overturns

by Jacob Miley
28th Mar 2018 7:44 AM

TWO teenagers are fighting for life after the car they were travelling in overturned north of Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to Dulong Rd at Perwillowen, near Nambour, about 11.30pm.

It took crews around 45 minutes to remove the pair from the wreckage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a girl, believed to be 15, suffered serious head, spinal and abdominal injuries.

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries, the spokesman said.

Both were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

crash nambour
Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Life After doing everything right, he still ended up with no dial tone.

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Breaking Mining boss reveals details details on the Blackwater incident

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Hockey At 88, Col Hamilton has dedicated a lifetime to his beloved sport

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

News Department of Transport and Main Roads advise road of closures

  • 28th Mar 2018 4:09 PM

Local Partners