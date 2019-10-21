Teenagers hospitalised after Hilux rolls in North Rocky
AFTER spending almost an hour searching, emergency crews found the Toyota Hilux which rolled on an isolated dirt road in Parkhurst.
QPS said a vehicle was reported to have rolled around 4.10pm near Belmont Rd.
The vehicle was eventually found at the on a dirt section of William Palfry Rd between Edenbrook Drv and the highway.
Early reports suggest that a 14-year-old male was suffering from a head laceration and 15-year-old male had a broken finger.
The 17 year-old male driver had unknown injuries.
The teenagers were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.