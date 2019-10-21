Teenagers hospitalised after Hilux rolls in North Rocky

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday.

AFTER spending almost an hour searching, emergency crews found the Toyota Hilux which rolled on an isolated dirt road in Parkhurst.

QPS said a vehicle was reported to have rolled around 4.10pm near Belmont Rd.

The vehicle was eventually found at the on a dirt section of William Palfry Rd between Edenbrook Drv and the highway.

Early reports suggest that a 14-year-old male was suffering from a head laceration and 15-year-old male had a broken finger.

The 17 year-old male driver had unknown injuries.

The teenagers were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.