Teen's 31-day crime spree cost CQ businesses over $2000

VICTIM BUSINESS: Gracemere Hidden Treasure's Tuesday coordinator Helen Scales was called while she was at church on Sunday May 6 about the break and enter of the charity shop. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A TEENAGER who went on a 31-day crime spree throughout Central Queensland, including two nights of breaking into Gracemere businesses, tried to tell the court he came from a poor family.

But Magistrate Jeff Clarke called him out on his lie, telling the court he knew the 18-year-old's father, who had worked hard all his life as a stockman to support the teenager and his family.

Barry Bloomfield pleaded guilty to 15 charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, including driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michelle Wedding said Bloomfield breached a probation order and a suspended sentence when he committed the offences between April 17 and May 18.

The court was told Bloomfield, along with others, broke into the Woorabinda Shire Council compound using bolt cutters and stole two vehicles - the first ran out of fuel.

Bloomfield drove the vehicle, with co-offenders in the car, about 30km to the Duaringa Hotel where he broke in and stole a large quantity of alcohol and a charity tin. Bloomfield left a fingerprint on the doorway of the hotel where a crowbar was used to gain entry.

From there, they drove to a petrol station at Dingo where they managed to steal $1 of fuel before the owner knocked on the driver's window and Bloomfield drove off, knocking her over with the tray of the vehicle, which he laughed at.

Mr Clarke described this as appalling behaviour.

Bloomfield and company then drove to Blackwater and days later he was caught on CCTV breaking into Daisy's Wrap It or Stack It by smashing a window, then using a rock to break into another Gracemere business.

In total, four businesses were broken into in a matter of days, with two targeted twice.

One was a charity shop where volunteers would be more than happy to help people in need - if they approached the volunteers during opening hours.

Middle Rd shops Suzie's Move Scene and Daisy's Wrap were broken into on May 4, with police arresting a 16-year-old male.

The two shops were again targeted, along with Gracemere Plaza Takeaway and charity shop Gracemere's Hidden Treasure, on May 6.

When police arrested Bloomfield on May 18, he had a small amount of marijuana on him, along with utensils and a suspected stolen ring.

Sgt Wedding said Bloomfield had a five-page criminal record.

"This defendant has a total disregard for other people's property,” she said.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Bloomfield had been actively attempting to change his ways but conceded his dependence on drugs and peers had a negative influence on him, leading him to reoffend.

He said his client had instructed him he grew up in poverty.

However, Mr Clarke disputed that, saying he knew Bloomfield's father was a hard worker all his life and had supported his family.

"It seems that you have decided to put your own selfish needs first,” Mr Clarke told Bloomfield.

"You are going to waste your life if you continue to commit these types of offences.”

He sentenced Bloomfield to an 18-month head sentence with parole eligibility on November 19 and ordered him to pay $2309 restitution.