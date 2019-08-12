Teens arrested after setting fire to popular play equipment

THREE teenagers have been arrested after attempting to burn down an iconic piece of Rockhampton play equipment last night.

About 8.40pm, police were called to Kershaw Gardens after three juveniles, aged 12, 13 and 15, were seen climbing Wyatt's Wonder Web and setting fire to the shade cloth.

The three teens fled the scene on police arrival, but were caught shortly after.

Two fire crews arrived at 8.48pm. On arrival the roof of the structure was ablaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire was out within a minute and the crews were only on scene for about 15 minutes.

The three teenagers are due to appear in court on August 20, charged with wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.