Teens arrested after taxi driver robbery, assault overnight

A TRIO of young teenagers have been arrested and charged following an alleged robbery and assault overnight.

Police allege around 9.50pm, a 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl robbed and assaulted a taxi driver in Norman Gardnes.

Police say the taxi driver collected the trio from a location on Moores Creek Rd and transported them to an address on Wright St.

It is alleged one of the male passengers then grabbed the taxi driver around the neck and all three of the youths damaged property inside the taxi and demanded money.

While the 29-year-old taxi driver was not seriously injured, the youths fled the vehicle with his wallet and keys.

Police attended the scene and with the assistance of the dog squad were led to a nearby residence where the youths and alleged stolen property were located.

All of the teenagers have been charged with robbery and wilful damage.