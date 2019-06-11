Teens arrested after violent overnight crime spree

Three teens were arrested after an overnight crime spree in Rockhampton.

A GROUP of teenagers have been arrested and charged after multiple attempts to rob businesses across Rockhampton overnight.

Police will allege the three males were interrupted by a man as they attempted to break into two vehicles parked outside a hotel on Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown.

One of the three teens then allegedly assaulted the man with a golf club before they all fled the scene.

It is also alleged that just after 1am, two males armed with golf clubs were seen at a caravan park on Lower Dawson Rd attempting to break into a number of vehicles before driving off in a black Ford Falcon ute.

The stolen vehicle drove to a licensed premise on Brown St in Berserker at about 1.50am where three males got out and struck a glass door with a golf club, before two of them went into the business and allegedly tried to grab a cash till from the gaming area.

They left the business empty handed.

Shortly after, at about 2am, a 26-year-old male taxi driver was parked in his vehicle on the side of Thozet Rd in Frenchville when he was rammed from behind by the black Ford ute.

Two males got out of the the ute and smashed open the driver's side window with a golf club and demanded money.

It is alleged the two then held a knife to the taxi driver and took a sum of cash from him before fleeing in the stolen ute.

Police arrested the three teenagers this morning.

A 17-year-old and 18 year-old male from Allenstown and a 19-year-old man from Depot Hill were charged with five counts each of enter premises with intent, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of armed robbery in company with violence, attempted armed robbery and burglary.

Two of them will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.