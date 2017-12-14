Teens arrested over Rocky CBD bag snatch

TWO teenagers have been taken into custody in relation to a robbery in Rockhampton CBD over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at 2:40am when a 49 year-old woman was approached a group of seven males. One of them allegedly 'snatched' her handbag.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey spoke to media this morning, saying a 15 year-old male and a 17 year-old male were taken into custody by Rockhampton police on Wednesday night.

"These two persons have now been interviewed and as a result have been charged in regards to the robbery on Sunday morning,” he said.

"One person, the 17 year-old's, bail has been objected to and will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday).”

Police: Det Act Insp Luke Peachy.

CCTV footage from a Quay St Laneway camera was released by police on Tuesday depicting a group of seven males loitering around a woman and a man. One picture shows a male juvenile 'snatching' the handbag.

The remaining five juveniles from the group remain unidentified and police are calling for more public assistance.

"We will be alleging they all acted as parties of the offence,” Act Insp Peachey said.

"We still have a number of persons outstanding which we are now very confident in locating and taking the action further.

"At the moment those persons whereabouts is unknown however, we are currently following up some leads in regards to where they may be.”

Act Insp Peachey said CCTV footage assisted them in identifying those involved.

"As a result of our media release the other day we had a number of phone calls from members of the public,” he said.

"Also local police officers who were able to identify a number of these suspects.

"We would like to thank those people who have come forward, as a result a lot of our work is easier when people come forward and give us names.”

Earlier this week, Act Insp Peachey said everyone involved was under 18.

"If these persons are granted bail we will be asking courts for very strict bail conditions in regards to curfew,” he said.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.