Teen’s body found in gorge after frat party

A reward has been offered for information that can assist detectives after a college freshman’s mysterious death.

A reward has been offered for information that can assist detectives after a college freshman’s mysterious death.

THE "heartbroken" parents of an Ivy League college freshman who mysteriously disappeared after a fraternity party are demanding answers.

Antonio Tsialas disappeared in October after having dinner with his parents, and heading off to a frat party at Cornell University. His body was found days later in a wooded area, and police said have since said they don't suspect foul play was involved in the young man's death.

Now the family of Mr Tsialas, 18, have offered a $US10,000 ($A14,728) reward to anyone who can help solve the mystery of his death.

Mr Tsialas, who was in his first semester at the Ivy League university, disappeared after attending the wild fraternity party on October 24. His body was found two days later, on Saturday evening inside the Fall Creek gorge, according to WSVN.

Detectives investigating the discovery of the teen's body have said they don't suspect foul play was involved, but made references to "hazing" rituals in their statements.

The parents of Antonio Tsialas, a Cornell college student, are offering a reward for information on their son’s death after a fraternity party. @TrevorLAult has the story. https://t.co/aL86iibByh pic.twitter.com/TrRfCosPt6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 17, 2019

A reward has been offered for information that can assist detectives.

Mr Tsialas was studying at the College of Arts and Sciences at the Ithaca campus in New York state. On the night he was last seen, he'd been at a fraternity event, and was reportedly last spotted about 9.30pm. Before attending the party he'd had dinner with his parents.

"There are people that know what happened, and nothing is being said," Mr Tsialas' father, John Tsialas told US TV show Good Morning America this week.

His mother, Flavia Tomasello, has urged law enforcement to "take a closer look" at the fraternity organisations involved.

"We would just like the truth," John Tsialas told CBS.

In a statement posted to social media, Mrs Tomasello said the family was "heartbroken and devastated" by the sudden loss of their son.

"We are very troubled by the lack of information about what took place at the fraternity party that he attended at Phi Kappa Psi on the night he died and what happened after he left the fraternity house that night," she wrote.

"We need to know. As a parent we want to know the truth about what happened to him."

The young man had dinner with parents on the night he disappeared. Mrs Tomasello, said he'd been particularly excited to spend the weekend with his parents.

He then left them to attend a party at Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

The next day, Mr Tsialas failed to meet with his parents, who became concerned and reported him missing to police.

Antonio with his mother.

Little is known about what happened to Antonio.

Antonio was a freshman at Ivy League Cornell University.

Cornell University described the party as an "unregistered fraternity-sponsored event", saying it "regrettably followed a pattern of misconduct in the Greek-letter system".

College fraternities have been linked to a spate of five deaths in the US in the recent months, with three occurring in as many days earlier this month, according to a report by Insider.

His parents have now urged anyone who saw their son on the night of the party to come forward with information.

"Please have the courage to come forward and let us know what really happened that night," John Tsialas said.

A lawyer for Mr Tsialas' parents said alcohol should not have been served at the party, and the organisation broke "almost every rule in the book".

A spokesperson from the University said Mr Tsialas was, "described as a thoughtful and smart student, Antonio was outgoing in nature and was actively involved in the Cornell Mundial F.C. club soccer team. He had recently become a campus tour guide."

They offered sincere condolences to the family.

The fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, has since been suspended from the university.

The fraternity offered its "deepest condolences" to Mr Tsialas' family and said their "members continue to work with police".