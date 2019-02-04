Teens cause thousands in property damage in graffiti spree

Tanya Nunya captured this photo of three girls who were vandalising cars outside McDonalds last Saturday.

Tanya Nunya captured this photo of three girls who were vandalising cars outside McDonalds last Saturday. Tanya Nunya

THE Rockhampton community has taken to Facebook to vent their frustration with a group of vandals who have been tagging property over the last two weeks.

On Saturday, a group of shoppers came across three teenage girls who were vandalising vehicles outside Stockland's McDonald's car park.

Tanya Nunya captured a photograph of the group who were writing on cars in permanent marker.

vandals: Vandals

"We saw them vandalising [a] car in Stocklands near McDonald's and when we stopped to take photos to report them to police, they started throwing huge rocks at us and our car,” Ms Nunya posted on Facebook.”

Ms Nunya said the group threatened to "smash” her car as well.

Louise Formosa posted that the same group of girls ran past her and her husband in Stockland Shopping Centre that afternoon.

"One of them hit me as they were running... she didn't even flinch. Could not have cared less,” Ms Formosa said.

Thomas Collins posted a photo of his vehicle which had been branded with the lewd graffiti, including the same tag that had been graffitied on IAssist's store front two weeks ago.

On January 22, IAssist posted a video showing two girls vandalising their business with the offer of a $100 gift card for anyone who identified them.

Both girls were identified and police informed the business owners that they were under-age and known to police.

Thomas Collins took this photo of his ute after it was vandalised by a group of girls outside McDonalds on Saturday. Thomas Collins

"The whole thing is upsetting. The artwork contains initials and names... the two ladies painted the whole street,” IAssist posted.

"My insurance is going up and up.”

On January 25, the business posted that they had been hit once again.

"This is just wrong,” IAssist posted on Facebook again.

"[One of the girls] walked past our building, looked up at the camera and smiled.

"They are not in the least concerned about being caught. She even signed her name.

"We were able to clean some of the Niko pen, however the two printed canvas signs are stained. The replacement cost is $1700 each.

"I have been in contact with several businesses also affected and we have the same opinion; enough.”

Police media confirmed that a 14-year-old Kawana girl has been charged with three counts of stealing, three counts of wilful damage and one count of wilful damage.