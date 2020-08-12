Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: Patrick Woods
Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Teens charged after alleged COVID-breach scare

Eden Boyd
12th Aug 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two teenage girls who allegedly breached COVID-19 rules at a Noosa shopping centre have been charged with several offences.

Deputy Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told media on Wednesday the pair had been issued with notices to appear for a "variety" of offences, including false declaration offences.

It comes after the two teens, aged 15 and 16, were detained at Noosa Civic Centre on Monday after allegedly crossing the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

It's understood one of the teens has now returned to New South Wales after they were placed into hotel quarantine on Tuesday.

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecosat noosa civic sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nudist retreat takes next step towards compliance

        Premium Content Nudist retreat takes next step towards compliance

        News Capricorn Coast tourist operators lodge their nude plan application with the local council.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: FIFO needs to be a thing of the past

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: FIFO needs to be a thing of the past

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        • 12th Aug 2020 6:26 PM
        Man chokes, assaults partner after misheard ‘sl——’ comment

        Premium Content Man chokes, assaults partner after misheard ‘sl——’ comment

        News A misunderstood comment after drinking alcohol most of the day has landed a man in...

        • 12th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
        Positive development in fight to curb CQ’s youth crime

        Premium Content Positive development in fight to curb CQ’s youth crime

        Crime Nine more at-risk individuals have successfully completed an early intervention...