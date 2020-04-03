Three teenagers have been charged after lighting a fire and shooting a projectile at youth detention centre staff in Northern Queensland.

The incident that occurred last month at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre in Townsville saw a group of five light a fire that damaged the centre before gaining access to a facility roof.

Emergency services respond to the riot at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre in Townsville. Picture: Matt Taylor

It is also reported a staff member was hit by a projectile during the incident.

Police were able to get the group off the roof, ending the four-hour disturbance and have today charged three of the five teenagers.

One 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of wilful damage and one count of endangering property by fire.

One 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of wilful damage and two counts of endangering property by fire.

And another 15-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of wilful damage, one count of serious assault and two counts of endangering property by fire.

The teenagers are expected to face the Townsville Children's Court at a later date.

Originally published as Teens charged after lighting fire in detention centre