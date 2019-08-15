Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three teenagers have been charged over the alleged armed robbery of a Red Rooster delivery car on Sunday night. Photo: Contributed
Three teenagers have been charged over the alleged armed robbery of a Red Rooster delivery car on Sunday night. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Teens charged over violent Red Rooster carjacking

Ashley Carter
15th Aug 2019 7:14 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl is one of three teenagers allegedly involved in a violent carjacking of a Red Rooster delivery car at Maroochydore.

On Sunday about 8.30pm, a 19-year-old delivery driver was allegedly held up an knifepoint by the group on Primary School Court.

When appealing for information, police said a male offender produced a knife and demanded the driver exit the vehicle.

A teenage fast food delivery driver has been held-up at knifepoint and forced from his car in Maroochydore. #9News | http://9News.com.au

Posted by 9 News Sunshine Coast on Monday, 12 August 2019

The group allegedly fled in the stolen car and the driver was not physically injured.

Later that night, the car fled past police when officers attempted to intercept it on Nambour Connection Rd.

It was then found abandoned on Maroubra St just before 10.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said investigators from the Sunshine Coast Property Crime Task Force yesterday charged a 17-year-old Buderim boy and an 18-year-old Maroochydore woman over the incident.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with one count each of armed robbery, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, evading police, possession of a dangerous drug and other drug-related offences, as well as three counts of stealing.

The 18-year-old has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading police. She was also charged with two counts of stealing.

The 13-year-old girl is in custody and is assisting police as they conduct further investigations.

The 18-year-old woman was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 2.

More Stories

crime maroochydore queensland police service red rooster stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Live entertainment: Celebrate the one and only Julie Andrews

    premium_icon Live entertainment: Celebrate the one and only Julie Andrews

    News Rockhampton Region Mayor grants a treat ticket price of $5.

    Interstate drug ring 'apex' lost $90,000 on tyre drug stash

    premium_icon Interstate drug ring 'apex' lost $90,000 on tyre drug stash

    Crime Trafficker, 54, had 35 year long criminal record

    Why 1000 people from around the world will meet in Yeppoon

    premium_icon Why 1000 people from around the world will meet in Yeppoon

    News Coastal hub selected to host eight conservation programs

    Aldi pushes forward highly anticipated Rocky store opening

    premium_icon Aldi pushes forward highly anticipated Rocky store opening

    Breaking Mayor Strelow heralds the opening as a win for cost of living