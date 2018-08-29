Teens charged with arson after CQ school fire

2PM: A 14-YEAR-OLD and 16-year-old have been charged after allegedly setting fire to a Rockhampton school overnight.

Police confirmed the two teenage boys were charged with one count each of wilful damage, endangering property by fire, enter premises with intent, and arson.

They are expected to appear in a closed children's session at Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

EARLIER: TWO teenage boys are being questioned by police after a fire caused serious damage to Rockhampton State High School this morning.

The 14-year-old and 16-year-old boys were picked up in the city CBD after they were spotted running from the scene in Campbell St about 2.30am.

Police would not confirm if the boys were students at the school.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said security alarms alerted emergency services to multiple fires in the school grounds.

It comes just weeks after Biloela State High School's $3.05 million replacement classroom block opened following a fire in 2016 deliberately lit by two 15-year-olds.

There was a large fire in the arts block foyer which caused smoke damage throughout the building.

"They set alight what we believe are mannequins and that's caused quite significant structural damage as well as smoke damage to that block,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It appears they forced entry through the front door by smashing the window.

"I don't believe that building will be up and running any time shortly.”

About 20 new air conditioning units awaiting installation were also targeted.

"It appears they've used an accelerant to light a number of these units, as a result those units have been destroyed,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The special education unit was also damaged, when offenders broke fluorescent lights and put a metal bar through a door.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said it was "disappointing” and "very concerning” to see the damage caused.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.