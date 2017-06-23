25°
Teen's climb to impress girls lands him in trouble

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 23rd Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A TEEN had a fight with his girlfriend so he climbed a toilet block to impress girls at a Gracemere park.

Brock Babinall, 18, was observed by police, along with another teen, scaling the toilet block at Conaghan Park on May 19 at 10pm, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

Babinall pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance for the "immature behaviour”, as described by Magistrate Catherine Benson, who sentenced him to three months good behaviour with a $400 reconnaissance. No conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  gracemere juvenile public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court

