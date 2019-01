Police with car on Old Capricorn Highway.

Police with car on Old Capricorn Highway. Allan Reinikka ROK290119apolice1

12PM: A STOLEN car was dumped near Gracemere this morning.

Police were talking to witnesses at the scene on the Old Capricorn Highway after reports three teenage boys had been seen running from the vehicle which crashed about 10.40am.

Police confirmed the car was stolen but were unable to provide any further details.