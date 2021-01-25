Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
News

Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

by Erin Smith
25th Jan 2021 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and stumbling around after a car, carrying five teenagers, crashed into a tree at Brendale last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of South Pine Road and Old North Road at about 11pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Three other 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses took to social media praying that all involved are okay.

"More police and ambulance and fire trucks than I have ever seen at a crash," one witness wrote.

"One girl was screaming … on the road hysterical - it was horrible."

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks pine rivers teens

Just In

    Teen star comes out to fans

    Teen star comes out to fans
    • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        Premium Content Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        News The job would also involve planning and implementing the vaccine program.

        Farnborough Beach driver caught out

        Premium Content Farnborough Beach driver caught out

        News Noah Aaron Cossens should not have been behind the wheel.

        Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

        Premium Content Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

        News Naomi Teneale Stokes had a loyalty card with the Yeppoon pharmacy she stole...

        Another by-election looms with Williams leading

        Premium Content Another by-election looms with Williams leading

        Council News Residents of Division 3 may have to go back to the polls if Tony Williams wins the...