Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annandale House Fire
Annandale House Fire
News

Teens fighting for life after house fire

by Thomas Morgan
21st Sep 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenage girls are fighting for their lives and another two people have been hospitalised after a house fire in Carseldine overnight.

The fire broke out at an address on Waterlily Circuit, Carseldine at 11.12pm.

Two 16-year-old girls were rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital in a serious condition, and another patient, of unknown age, was also reportedly in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the building was well alight.

More to come.

critical condition editors picks house fire injuries

Top Stories

    Unique coastal property snapped up before auction

    premium_icon Unique coastal property snapped up before auction

    News Huge plans are already in the works for the property, which was sold after spending less than two weeks on the market

    Drunk hits the road after 25-year marriage falls apart

    premium_icon Drunk hits the road after 25-year marriage falls apart

    News Drink drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton and Yeppoon Magistrates...

    Great Fox connections to be fully compensated

    premium_icon Great Fox connections to be fully compensated

    News THE connections of a horse stripped of a Yeppoon win after a photo finish bungle...

    Police catch festival goer

    premium_icon Police catch festival goer

    News DRIVING family members to a Yeppoon festival when he didn’t have a licence landed...