The fighting crowd dispersed when police arrived. Photo: File

Police were called to reports of a large number of people fighting near the Musgrave Street entrance to Stockland on Friday night.

When multiple crews arrived about 6.30pm, most of the crowd dispersed.

There were reports of knives involved in the incident.

Paramedics treated a male teenager for lacerations to his hand and took him to Rockhampton Hospital.