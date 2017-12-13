Teen's head split open during violent home invasion

A FAMILY has been brutally assaulted by four brazen attackers who broke into their Rockhampton home overnight.

A group of teenagers and one 20-year-old man forced entry in to the family's Ruff St home at 7.40pm last night, where they assaulted two brothers and their mother.

The attackers reportedly knocked on the front door and put a 16-year-old boy in a headlock when he opened the door.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey addressed the media this morning on the apparent targeted attack.

Det Act Insp Peachey said the 19-year-old brother was struck on the back of the head when he came to the teenager's defence.

A Ruff St home was invaded last night by four young men. Allan Reinikka

The 19-year-old's head was split open by an unknown object during the attack.

The mother of the victims was then struck in the face causing a cut above her eye and other minor injuries.

The family managed to force the offenders out of their home and called police immediately.

Det Act Insp Peachey believe the attacker is a 20-year-old man known to the 16-year-old victim, but nobody is in police custody at this time.

"It would appear that nothing was stolen from the address, but a number of threats and the reason for the assault is still being investigated," he said.

Det Act Insp Peachey said police attended the scene in a matter of minutes supported by the dog squad and other specialised units to declare a crime scene.

"Forensics have attended the scene and there are a number of leads to go off as a number of items were left," he said.

The 19-year-old victim received a number of staples in the back of his head from the blow.

Det Act Insp Peachey said it could have been a lot worse.

He said the three other male offenders were described as Aboriginal in appearance, small-to-thin build and between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

The teenagers were last seen in dark clothing exiting the premiss and Det Act Insp Peachey asked for assistance from anybody who saw people matching this description to resolve the investigation quickly.