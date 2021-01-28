Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
In a moment of “madness” Keira Domachowski made one fatal error with her fake tan which left her with “horrendous” results.
In a moment of “madness” Keira Domachowski made one fatal error with her fake tan which left her with “horrendous” results.
Fashion & Beauty

Teen’s hilarious fake tan ‘disaster’

by Richard Moriarty, The Sun
28th Jan 2021 4:55 PM

A Welsh girl was likened to an Oompa-Loompa after mistakenly using an ultra-dark tan lotion.

Keira Domachowski, 13, used a St Moriz 1 Hour Fast Tan mousse as she wanted quick results.

But by the time the schoolgirl realised its shade was "Darker Than Dark" it was already too late.

Stunned mum Carole Rees, 41, burst out laughing when Keira walked into the front room in a pair of white pyjamas.

"It was a disaster. Her face was just so dark," Ms Rees said.

RELATED: Fake tan turns mum bright green

The 13-year-old accidentally bought the ‘Darker Than Dark’ fake tan shade. Picture: Kennedy News
The 13-year-old accidentally bought the ‘Darker Than Dark’ fake tan shade. Picture: Kennedy News

"With her white teeth and white pyjamas, it was quite a contrast. She said, 'Don't look at my face.'"

Ms Rees said her daughter was like one of the Oompa Loompas from Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory - before getting her phone out to capture the moment.

In the video, Ms Rees, sitting with her other two daughters, says: "Put that light on! What have you done? Oh my God! What colour is that?"

Keira replies: "St Moriz Darker Than Dark."

Her mum says: "Oh God Keira, I think it's a bit dark love. Do you like her tan girls?"

RELATED: Teen's hilarious fake tan fail

The teen left her family in stitches over her fake tan disaster. Picture: Kennedy News
The teen left her family in stitches over her fake tan disaster. Picture: Kennedy News

Ms Rees said that while fake tan was popular with young people it "looks horrendous when it goes on".

"She doesn't do it all the time, she does it for special occasions, but this time it was random - it was lockdown madness," she said.

Fortunately Keira later jumped in the shower where it faded into a lighter shade, and she was delighted with it.

"I didn't realise it was Darker Than Dark at first. I only picked it up because it was the hour-fast one. I got a bit of a shock when I looked in the mirror," Keira said.

"I did think, 'Oh no, what colour am I going to turn out?' as it was only five minutes after I put it on - I've never been that dark before.

RELATED: Kmart item that fixes fake tan fails

Fortunately the fake tan faded after Keira had a shower. Picture: Kennedy News
Fortunately the fake tan faded after Keira had a shower. Picture: Kennedy News

"When I went in the shower, it just fell off really. It ended up a nice natural colour.

"The colour lasted about five days. I'd use it again but I'd leave it on longer."

Carole posted the video online, sparking a flurry of memories of similar tanning disasters.

"This is what I looked like when I had that spray tan," one person commented.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Teen's hilarious fake tan 'disaster'

Mum Carole Rees and her daughter Keira Domachowski. Picture: Kennedy News.
Mum Carole Rees and her daughter Keira Domachowski. Picture: Kennedy News.
The teen normally buys a lighter shade. Picture: Kennedy News
The teen normally buys a lighter shade. Picture: Kennedy News
beauty tanning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hail damage work keeps CQ tradies busy 9 months on

        Premium Content Hail damage work keeps CQ tradies busy 9 months on

        Business The surge in work has prompted one Rockhampton business to open a shopfront in the CBD.

        • 28th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
        Teen confesses to stealing car on phone with Triple-0

        Premium Content Teen confesses to stealing car on phone with Triple-0

        Crime He called emergency services after losing control of the car on the Capricorn...

        Man accused of hacking at 57yo CQ man with machete

        Premium Content Man accused of hacking at 57yo CQ man with machete

        Crime The alleged offender faced court on Thursday.

        ‘Unbelievable’: Thousands attend Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Thousands attend Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        News New venue proves a winner for popular community event.