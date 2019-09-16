Menu
Teen’s horrifying deep-sea catch

by Guy Birchall
16th Sep 2019 4:00 PM

 

An angler got the shock of his life when he accidentally reeled in this alien-like monster from the deep.

Oscar Lundahl nearly jumped out of his fishing boat when he saw the bizarre-looking species with bulbous eyes on the end of his line, The Sun reports.

The specimen is a ratfish, whose Latin name Chimeras Monstrosa Linnaeus is aptly derived from a Greek mythical monster that had the head of a lion and tail of a dragon.

The fish - a relative of the shark that dates back 300 million years - live in deep water and are very rarely caught.

Oscar Lundahl, 19, nearly jumped out of his fishing boat when he saw the bizarre-looking species with bulbous eyes on the end of his line. Picture: Oscar Lundahl/Facebook
Oscar Lundahl, 19, nearly jumped out of his fishing boat when he saw the bizarre-looking species with bulbous eyes on the end of his line. Picture: Oscar Lundahl/Facebook

Although ratfish are harmless to humans and feed on crustaceans like crabs and sea snails, their odd appearance is enough to shiver any fisherman's timbers.

Their huge eyes are believed to have been developed to help them see in the darkness of the deep.

Mr Lundahl, 19, was fishing for the blue halibut when he caught the ratfish by mistake off the island of Andoya in northern Norway.

He had four hooks on his line with mackerel as bait and was fishing in 800m waters at the time.

Mr Lundahl with his bizarre-looking catch. Picture: Oscar Lundahl/Facebook
Mr Lundahl with his bizarre-looking catch. Picture: Oscar Lundahl/Facebook


"We were looking for blue halibut which is a rare species about five miles (8km) off shore," Mr Lundahl, a fishing guide for Nordic Sea Angling, said.

"I had four hooks on one line and felt something quite big on the end of it. It took me about 30 minutes to reel it in because it was 800 metres deep.

"There were two halibut on two of the hooks and I was really happy about that and then I saw there was something else.

"It was pretty amazing. I have never seen anything like it before. It just looked weird, a bit dinosaur-like. I didn't know what it was but my colleague did."

Mr Lundahl claims that due to the extreme change in pressure, the ratfish didn't survive the experience.

Not wanting to waste it, he said he took the fish home and fried it up. Despite its ugly appearance, it was delicious.

"It is a bit like cod but tastier," he said.

