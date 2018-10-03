Teens impress politicians at QLD Youth Parliament

AN impressive turnout at this year's YMCA Youth Parliament has two MP's excited for the future of politics.

Colin Boyce, Member for Callide, and Lachlan Millar, Member for Gregory, were glad to see such a talented and persuasive group of Central Queensland representatives at last week's debates and Bill presentations.

Member for Callide Colin Boyce was acting as deputy speaker for the Youth Parliament's debates, and was impressed by the quality of the representatives, in particular the strong representation of young women.

"It is refreshing to see the youth of Callide taking an interest in matters of our state and I congratulate all members for putting themselves forward as representatives,” he said.

"Jemma Mobbs, the Callide electorate Youth Parliament representative, has a strong interest in the rural sector which suited her portfolio of agriculture, environment and natural resources.

"Caitlyn Donohue, a senior at Biloela State High School, represented the electorate of Burnett and the Department of Health and Disability Services. Caitlyn was also elected as the deputy opposition leader by her peers in parliament.

"Mikah Appel, a first year university student and 2017 graduate of Biloela State High School, represented the youth of Queensland for the second year running having attended 2017 Youth Parliament in the seat of Callide and again in 2018 in the seat of Gregory with the portfolio of transport and main roads”.

Lachlan Millar, Member for Gregory, congratulated those who participated, saying he was proud of the hard work they put in for their electorates and for the region.

"Despite the geographical difficulties for our young people to attend, it's fantastic to see our Central Queensland region well represented by these three stand-up young women” Mr Millar said.

"Topics discussed at Youth Parliament this year centre around vital industries of our region - mining and agriculture.

"To see young people stand up and have their voice heard about issues throughout the region is impressive and I am proud of their efforts.

"I can see Jemma, Caitlyn and Mikah representing their communities in the future, quite possibly as the future members for Gregory and Callide.”