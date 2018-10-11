Teens jailed for assault and robbery of couple in CBD

The court heard the couple were walking along East St and had just turned the corner to head towards The Criterion Hotel when they saw six juveniles walking from the Fitzroy Bridge

A CENTRAL Queensland couple visiting the Beef Capital were set upon by a group of drunk juveniles, robbed and assaulted.

Two of the juveniles were were sentenced to jail yesterday - one for two years and the other for three months - for their roles in the opportunistic attack on December 10, 2017.

The pair pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to robbery while in company.

One juvenile also pleaded guilty to assault, while the other pleaded guilty to drug possession, trespass and failing to comply with police direction.

The court heard the couple were walking along East St and had just turned the corner to head towards The Criterion Hotel when they saw six juveniles walking from the Fitzroy Bridge.

Juvenile A's barrister, Maree Willey, said her client had been drinking alcohol with the group.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Juvenile A said to the couple "we are going to rob you”.

She said the woman clutched her handbag closer and a younger juvenile - not sentenced yesterday - ripped it out of her hands, breaking her bracelet in the process, and ran off.

As the younger juvenile ran, so did three others, including Juvenile A. The man pursued the group before Juvenile A turned around and punched him in the face.

The group stopped running and rummaged through the handbag, taking out $200 cash and a mobile phone.

Juvenile B was captured on CCTV with another youth using the stolen cash to buy food at a Rockhampton service station.

Ms Lawrence said Juvenile B had provided encouragement to the juvenile who snatched the bag.

Juvenile A, who punched the man, had previously assaulted a female who intervened in an argument between himself and another male at a Rockhampton park.

The court heard both juveniles, who are related to each other, had issues with marijuana and that Juvenile B had issues with methamphetamines.

Juvenile B had been caught with a gram of cannabis in October 2017, and trespassing at a Rockhampton hotel by being in its swimming pool with other males.

Juvenile A spent 122 days in pre-sentence custody and Juvenile B 135 days.

They were both given immediate parole.