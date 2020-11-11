Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Zlatko Sikorsky to stand trial for alleged murders
Crime

Teen’s alleged killer dies after prison bashing

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
11th Nov 2020 8:48 AM

The man accused of killing a teenager and stuffing her body in a barrel has died after he was bashed in his Queensland prison.

NCA NewsWire understands Zlatko Sikorsky, who is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Larissa Beilby, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with suspected head injuries.

Initial reports suggest he was in a critical condition but the ABC has since reported he died in hospital.

Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.
Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed there had been an "altercation" between two prisoners.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital from the Wolston Correctional Centre yesterday afternoon with suspected head injuries," the spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

"The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner.

"CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) will be advised.

The 37-year-old is accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in June 2018.

He was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

Originally published as Teen's killer dies after prison bashing

More Stories

crime editors picks jail jail bashing larissa beilby zlatko sikorsky

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council raises serious concerns about Ring Road project

        Premium Content Council raises serious concerns about Ring Road project

        Council News Councillors and officers have criticised if the project has more negative impacts than positive.

        Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        Premium Content Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        News A violent offender stalked a drunk stranger and attacked him from behind while...

        Who took the honours in CQ four-ball championships

        Premium Content Who took the honours in CQ four-ball championships

        Golf Men, women hit fairways at Capricorn Resort as they chase titles.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ’You will never be forgotten’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ’You will never be forgotten’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say