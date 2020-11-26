Teen’s kind act as residents prepare to evacuate

A Good Samaritan has leapt into action this afternoon, helping Nerimbera residents prepare to evacuate as a large bushfire continues to rage.

Addison Green, 17, a self-confessed horse lover, took it upon himself to doorknock the area offering to evacuate horses from properties which could soon be under threat.

By good fortune, the young man happened to be in the area visiting friends at Shore Rd when he noticed the bushfire worsen as wind conditions changed.

A reporter from The Morning Bulletin found Mr Green loading up 18-month-old “Dusty” as smoke billowed over the nearby mountaintop.

19 fire crews are working to contain the sizeable blaze.

“Coming from the bush, you learn to help everyone out. You know how bushfires are from the smoke, smell and all the wind, really,” explained Addison.

“If the wind was going to Yeppoon, I wouldn’t have worried. But because it changed and it started going in the direction of way of the highway, I thought something needed to be done.”

Motivation for his kind act, he said, came from lifelong ownership of horses and a desire to keep all animals safe.

“I know the police would’ve asked everyone to evacuate if it was any worse, but you can’t take any chances these days,” he said.

Addison Green evacuates 18-month old horse Dusty from nearby bushfires.

Shore Rd resident Kirsty Gardener – owner of the young horse – relocated to the area from Gracemere just several months earlier.

It was initially believed the sizeable fire nearing her family’s property was due to backburning.

However, it was Mr Green who later advised she may soon need to evacuate – a likely reality following QFES’s warning to also “stay informed”.

“We just grabbed the horse, the dogs, the kids’ guineas pigs and our birth certificates and then pretty well just left.”

“We’ll go back and grab a couple of other things, and then we’ll just stay a bit further away and keep an eye on it, but obviously it if turns bad we won’t go back.”

Resident Kirsty Gardener was told to evacuate her Shore Rd home, located at the bottom of the nearby hill.

The mother-of-four would also likely return to the property to place sprinklers on the roof should the situation call for it.

“It’s a little be unknown I guess, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. At the end of the day everything’s replaceable,” she said.

Despite opting to leave her property, no official evacuation orders had been given by local emergency services.

As of 4.10pm, 18 fire crews were working to contain the blaze. Another was en route.