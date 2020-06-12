Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Breaking

Teens lead cops on wild chase in stolen Porsche

Ashley Carter
by
12th Jun 2020 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers will face court after a wild chase from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast last night ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway arrest.

A police spokesman said a Porsche that was stolen from Daisy Hill on Wednesday was spotted about 7.30pm in Surfers Paradise and PolAir tracked it north to Caloundra. 

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing the Porsche "fly" past them on the road.

Tyre deflation devices were used on Caloundra Rd about 9.15pm and at 9.35pm the car came to a halt on the Bruce Highway at Landsborough.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged with dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle. They are due to appear in Noosa Children's Court today.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

caloundra rd polair porsche scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New mine: CQ coal project promises 2350 jobs

        premium_icon New mine: CQ coal project promises 2350 jobs

        Business A new billion-dollar mine has been proposed for the Bowen Basin

        CQ’s fuel price plummets

        premium_icon CQ’s fuel price plummets

        Motoring Report shows the monthly average fuel prices have dropped 46cpl since November 2019...

        • 12th Jun 2020 6:38 AM
        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people In Rockhampton court today.

        • 12th Jun 2020 6:24 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on our biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        • 12th Jun 2020 6:07 AM