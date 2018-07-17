Teen's lucky escape after car slams into tree in Rocky crash

Teenager Abbie Clayton had a lucky escape on Sunday night after her car slammed into a tree on Thozet Rd. The Morning Bulletin reported on the accident which occurred around 1.18am. Abbie, 17, luckily only sustained minor injuries including some bruised ribs and whiplash.

Teenager Abbie Clayton had a lucky escape on Sunday night after her car slammed into a tree on Thozet Rd. The Morning Bulletin reported on the accident which occurred around 1.18am. Abbie, 17, luckily only sustained minor injuries including some bruised ribs and whiplash. Contributed

TEENAGER, Abbie Clayton had a lucky escape over the weekend after her car slammed into a tree in North Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin reported on the Thozet Rd crash on Sunday where the 17-year-old was involved in the single-vehicle accident around 1.18am.

When paramedics arrived, Abbie was out of the vehicle and walking around with some minor injuries.

"Just a few bruised ribs and some whiplash," she said.

Abbie said although her memory was foggy, she lost control when she "went to pick something up off the floor".

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition and her car was towed.

