Teen’s sentence for injuring friend in ute crash reduced

A YOUTH who was found guilty in the Rockhampton Childrens Court for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm has had the conditions of his sentence reduced.

The teenager was driving a ute with friends in the tray when it rolled, causing serious injuries to one of the passengers.

The matter was appealed at the Brisbane Supreme Court and was an outcome delivered late last month.

The youth has not been named in the proceedings, as at the time of the offence he was 17 and is protected by law.

The matter was first heard in Rockhampton in May 2020 when the youth pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Michael Burnett imposed a restorative justice order, nine months probation, disqualification from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months and no conviction was recorded.

The appeal sought to remove the probation order, on the basis the restorative justice order was satisfactory.

The incident occurred when the youth was driving a friend's parent's ute in a vacant lot while two friends were in the tray.

The youth did a series of fishtail manoeuvres, travelling between 20 to 40km/h and the vehicle rolled and part of it landed on one of the persons who were in the tray.

It was heard in court the youth, who had his Ps, was distraught and was not found to be under the influence of any drug or alcohol.

The injured male person suffered a collapsed lung, blood in his lungs and chest cavity, multiple internal contusions and lacerations, including lung contusions, and fractures to his T9 and T10 vertebrae.

It was heard in court at the originating sentence the youth came from a supportive family, had completed year 12 and a number of certificates in mechanics and engineering and had been in full-time employment, which had recently ceased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The youth had expressed remorse to his injured friend.

The appeal documents claim there was no "legitimate purpose" for imposing both sentences of a restorative justice order and probation order was "manifestly excessive".

It was raised at the appeal the restorative justice order may require the youth to attend programs on driver danger and safety, and he may not be able to attend due to demands of employment, and this would also breach the probation order.

The documents state the offence, while serious, was an "isolated instance of immature recklessness".

The appeal only took issue with the restorative justice order and probation order, not the driving licence disqualification.

The judge ordered the probation order be removed.