Teens smashes mum's windows with rake

A TEENAGER who was angry at being left behind by his mother used a rake to smash two windows of her house.

Ricky Brian Saunders, 17, pleaded guilty to the count of wilful damage in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 15.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Saunders had a dispute with his mother and had been left at her house after she drove away about 6.30pm.

Still angry from the dispute, Saunders proceeded to take a rake from the backyard which he then used to smash in two windows.

He then decamped and went to his grandfather's house, grabbed a metal pole and returned to his mother's address.

Saunders entered the house and smashed trophies and other memorabilia.

His mother returned later that day, and reported the incident to the police.

This event went down following the funeral of Saunders' uncle earlier that day.

He now lives with his grandfather.

Saunders had no previous criminal record.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Saunders to seven-months probation. No conviction was recorded.