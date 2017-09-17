30°
News

Teens smashes mum's windows with rake

Heap of leaves and rake on green garden lawn, garden works and cleaning in autumn.
Heap of leaves and rake on green garden lawn, garden works and cleaning in autumn. bobbidog
by Derek Zomer

A TEENAGER who was angry at being left behind by his mother used a rake to smash two windows of her house.

Ricky Brian Saunders, 17, pleaded guilty to the count of wilful damage in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 15.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Saunders had a dispute with his mother and had been left at her house after she drove away about 6.30pm.

Still angry from the dispute, Saunders proceeded to take a rake from the backyard which he then used to smash in two windows.

He then decamped and went to his grandfather's house, grabbed a metal pole and returned to his mother's address.

Saunders entered the house and smashed trophies and other memorabilia.

His mother returned later that day, and reported the incident to the police.

This event went down following the funeral of Saunders' uncle earlier that day.

He now lives with his grandfather.

Saunders had no previous criminal record.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Saunders to seven-months probation. No conviction was recorded.

Topics:  anger juvenile rockhampton magistrates court wilful damage

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CHAMPIONS: Glory, glory goes to Cap Coast

CHAMPIONS: Glory, glory goes to Cap Coast

Coast come back from the death to stun reigning champs Frenchville 4-3 at Apex Park.

Soldier Death: Army vehicle moving rough terrain when rolled

A Singapore Armed Forces armoured vehicle during Exercise Wallaby 2016

Military training accident leaves one man dead

How Rocky won the right to host a Google conference

Ashling Canavan and Daena Scheuber at Emmaus for the Google tech teachers conference.

CQ city's high-tech coup as it joins other global hosts

Celeb chef names Rocky event as 'best ever'

CELEB CHEF: Chef Shane Bailey with sons Dash (7) and Archer (8) at the Food and Wine Festival.

Thousands of people attended the 2017 Cap Food and Wine Fest

Local Partners