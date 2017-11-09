CCTV bust: Teen's Stockland Rockhampton car park hit and run

A 17-YEAR-OLD high school student has learned that it doesn't pay to run away from a crash in Stockland Rockhampton's car park.

Harry Michael Leonard pleaded guilty on November 8 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of failing to stop and give particulars after a traffic crash.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said at 10.46am on October 22, Leonard drove into the Stockland Rockhampton carpark and attempted to park next to a vehicle.

In the process, he has hit the back quarter panel of the parked vehicle with the bull-bar of his vehicle.

He has then driven off, parked elsewhere and entered the shopping complex

The owner of the damaged vehicle notified police after returning to the car.

Ms Marsden said police were able to identify Leonard through CCTV and when they approached him about the incident, he told them he panicked.

Leonard told the court he was still in the process of paying his excess of $600 towards the repair bill, that he was paying that from his income of working at the Red Lion Hotel.

The court heard he was in his final year of high school.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Leonard pay a $200 fine and no conviction be recorded.