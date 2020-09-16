Menu
A young woman has been left shaken after a rock smashed her car window this afternoon. 
Teens throw rocks at moving cars, through windows

kaitlyn smith
16th Sep 2020 4:24 PM
A 20-YEAR-OLD woman has been left shaken after a rock was thrown through her car window whilst driving in North Rockhampton.

It is understood she witnessed two high-school aged males throwing rocks only moments prior to the incident.

The frightening event occurred around 4pm outside a Berserker secondary school.

Fortunately, the young woman escaped injury, the rock narrowly passing by her head.

The incident has since been reported to police who are now patrolling the area.

