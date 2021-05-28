Seven teens, including a 13 year-old boy, have been charged with a raft offences after allegedly stealing two cars before driving them dangerously across the Gold Coast.

The teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, are facing several charges ranging from unlawful use of a motor car to fraud and burglary following alleged incidents on Thursday morning, police said in a statement.

Police will allege a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel of an allegedly stolen Mazda.

While attempting to remove the 14-year-old driver from the vehicle, the boy sustained a minor laceration to his leg and the arresting officer sustained cuts to his arm from the vehicle’s broken glass window.



The teen has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and receiving tainted property, while his 13-year-old male passenger, from Burleigh Waters, is facing an unlawful use of a motor vehicle charge.

The five occupants of an allegedly stolen Prado are facing more serious charges.

A 14-year-old Labrador boy is facing seven counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three fraud charges, receiving tainted property, burglary and entering premises to commit an indictable offence.

A 17-year-old Worongary boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, entering premises and commit an indictable offence and fraud.

A 17-year-old Pimpama girl must answer unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage charges, while a 16-year-old Mermaid Beach girl and an 18-year-old Yarrabilba woman have also been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Five of the juveniles have been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear at the Southport Children’s Court, police said.

The 18-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl have been issued with police bail to appear in court at a later date.

Originally published as Teens took stolen cars on joy ride: cops